INSPECS Group (LON:SPEC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $143.00

INSPECS Group plc (LON:SPEC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 143 ($1.73) and last traded at GBX 160 ($1.93), with a volume of 270314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157 ($1.90).
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 219.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 299.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.71. The stock has a market cap of £162.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.20.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 0.44%. INSPECS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.26%.
INSPECS Group Company Profile
INSPECS Group plc designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear and original equipment manufacturer products. It provides a range of branded and private label optical and sunglasses frames, as well as lens products. The company offers its eyewear under the Viktor & Rolf, Valerie, Ivana Helsinki, Lyle & Scott, Barbour, Day Birger, Liberty London, Henri Lloyd, Et Mikkelsen, Caterpillar, and BOTANIQ brand names.
