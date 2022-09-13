Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $29.90

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.90 and last traded at $29.90, with a volume of 1473854 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.56.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. DZ Bank cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.96.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.35. The company has a market cap of $123.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Intel by 4.9% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 4.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Intel by 11.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,317,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $313,112,000 after purchasing an additional 651,178 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 2.2% during the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 159,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

