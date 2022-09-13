Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Purchased by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 114.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,405 shares during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group comprises approximately 0.7% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $11,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,307,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,580,000 after buying an additional 452,809 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,038,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,017,000 after acquiring an additional 332,931 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 151.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,359,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,600 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,345,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,603,000 after buying an additional 128,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,261,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,038,000 after buying an additional 30,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

Insider Activity

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $1,133,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,147,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,656,498.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,282,400. 5.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.27. 23,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,102. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.18 and a 52-week high of $82.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.51. The company has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 9.64%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Recommended Stories

