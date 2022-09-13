Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.59-$13.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.48 billion-$14.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.47 billion. Intuit also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.14-$1.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $570.61.

Intuit Stock Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ INTU traded down $26.06 on Tuesday, reaching $429.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,697,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,648. Intuit has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $437.37 and its 200 day moving average is $431.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total value of $827,656.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $623,862. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,650,291 over the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 24.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

