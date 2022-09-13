Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0418 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of VKI stock opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $12.88.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II
About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (VKI)
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
- Why These 3 Stocks Are Off to Hot September Starts
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.