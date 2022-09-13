Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0418 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of VKI stock opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $12.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,529,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,003,000 after buying an additional 45,265 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,272,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after buying an additional 82,765 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 660,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 48,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

