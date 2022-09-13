Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,100 shares, a growth of 1,289.6% from the August 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ BSMO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.85. 22,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,568. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.91. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $25.88.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.