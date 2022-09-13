Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,100 shares, a growth of 1,289.6% from the August 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSMO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.85. 22,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,568. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.91. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $25.88.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 252.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 56,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

