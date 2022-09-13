Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0415 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of VCV opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $14.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.63.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (VCV)
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
- Why These 3 Stocks Are Off to Hot September Starts
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.