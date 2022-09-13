Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0415 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VCV opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $14.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 233,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 14,582 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $582,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.