Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 352,900 shares, an increase of 3,576.0% from the August 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 185.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 176,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 115,020 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $763,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,138,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,418,000 after buying an additional 181,173 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of PIE traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.42. 50,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,653. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average of $20.81. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $26.04.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

