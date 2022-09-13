Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Short Interest Up 440.0% in August

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 440.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 11,433.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 442.8% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 175.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 142.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF stock traded down $5.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.15. 4,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,958. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.82 and its 200 day moving average is $122.92. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $103.80 and a 1 year high of $186.47.

About Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

