Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:OIA)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0286 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

OIA opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $8.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.71.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OIA. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 711,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after buying an additional 113,542 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 62,201 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 10.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

