Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Invesco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.68.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. Invesco has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $27.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.66.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.