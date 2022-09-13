Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 42,956 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,362,170 shares.The stock last traded at $86.31 and had previously closed at $88.20.

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.04 and its 200 day moving average is $74.33.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco Solar ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAN. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 116.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 543,411 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 1,500.0% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,556,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 910,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,422,000 after buying an additional 328,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter worth $15,781,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.