Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,754 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 2.9% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,264,000 after buying an additional 986,490 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,694,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,561 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,589,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,738,000 after purchasing an additional 200,794 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,549,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,401,000 after purchasing an additional 326,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,407,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,136,000 after purchasing an additional 312,084 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $147.10 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $129.56 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.45.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

