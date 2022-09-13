ION (ION) Reaches Market Capitalization of $71,636.16

ION (ION) traded down 57.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last week, ION has traded up 35.5% against the US dollar. One ION coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. ION has a market cap of $71,636.16 and $19.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00094104 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00068701 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00022127 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00032428 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000318 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007593 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000289 BTC.

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,794,404 coins and its circulating supply is 13,894,404 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here. ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy. The official website for ION is ionomy.com. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ION Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

