Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in August

Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ionic Brands Stock Performance

IONKF traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. 2,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,040. Ionic Brands has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.10.

Ionic Brands Company Profile

Ionic Brands Corp., through its subsidiaries, extracts, manufactures, brands, and distributes cannabis consumables and concentrate extract products in Washington and Oregon. The company provides cannabis oils and concentrates, infusions, and distillates; vaporizers; and hard goods, such as cartridges, applicators, pens, jars, etc.

