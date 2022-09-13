iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 88.7% from the August 15th total of 142,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 642,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLQD stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,958. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.59 and a 200-day moving average of $48.83. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.86 and a 52 week high of $51.80.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 108.1% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 68.9% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 107.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.