iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 88.7% from the August 15th total of 142,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 642,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SLQD stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,958. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.59 and a 200-day moving average of $48.83. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.86 and a 52 week high of $51.80.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.