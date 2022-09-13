iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, an increase of 528.4% from the August 15th total of 219,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USIG traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.84. The company had a trading volume of 18,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,432. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.41. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $61.29.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.134 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%.

Institutional Trading of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. KerberRose Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,574,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 23,237 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $706,000. Finally, Compass Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.