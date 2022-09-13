iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, an increase of 528.4% from the August 15th total of 219,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:USIG traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.84. The company had a trading volume of 18,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,432. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.41. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $61.29.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.134 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%.
Institutional Trading of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
