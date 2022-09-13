iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Quantitative Advantage LLC

Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 454,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,349,000 after buying an additional 84,634 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2,100.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,210,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 64,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter.

MBB stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.61. 19,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,095,519. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

