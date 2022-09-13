iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 107,737 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,676,800 shares.The stock last traded at $20.16 and had previously closed at $20.46.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.57.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EWH. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,375,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,535,000 after buying an additional 674,542 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the second quarter worth $2,093,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the second quarter worth $5,599,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 585,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,878,000 after buying an additional 129,225 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 937.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 456,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 412,714 shares during the last quarter. 53.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.