iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Acquired by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 0.6% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $6,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $4.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.49. The company had a trading volume of 31,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,774. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $133.55 and a 12-month high of $178.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.90.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

