iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Acquired by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 32.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $8,063,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 171,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,793,000 after purchasing an additional 14,608 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $103.75 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $114.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.50.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

