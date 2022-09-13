iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,603 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $418,981,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667,087 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,693,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,486 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,278 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $3.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749,468. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.59.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

