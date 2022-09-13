ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Receives $90.20 Average PT from Brokerages

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITT. Cowen cut their target price on ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson cut their target price on ITT from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

ITT Trading Up 2.4 %

ITT opened at $77.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.60. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.46. ITT has a 12-month low of $63.77 and a 12-month high of $105.54.

ITT Announces Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $733.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.19 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ITT will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. ITT’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ITT news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $262,731.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,382,440.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in ITT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in ITT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Recommended Stories

