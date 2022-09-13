IWG (LON:IWG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $141.25

IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 141.25 ($1.71) and last traded at GBX 142.50 ($1.72), with a volume of 1405224 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152.25 ($1.84).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IWG. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on IWG from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 255 ($3.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on IWG from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get IWG alerts:

IWG Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 174.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 219.89. The company has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,515.94.

IWG Company Profile

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers coworking and collaboration spaces; flexible and scalable spaces; work and community spaces; private, professional, and memberships workspaces; virtual offices, meeting rooms, and lounges; and reception services and conference products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.