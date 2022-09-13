Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.05-$5.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of JKHY stock traded down $6.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.90. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $147.50 and a 1-year high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

