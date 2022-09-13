Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Jaguar Health Stock Performance
NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. Jaguar Health has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $2.66.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 486.62% and a negative net margin of 652.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Jaguar Health
About Jaguar Health
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
