Japan Gold (CVE:JG) Trading Down 13.5%

Japan Gold Corp. (CVE:JG – Get Rating) traded down 13.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 156,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 229% from the average session volume of 47,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Japan Gold Trading Down 13.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.60 million and a P/E ratio of -15.29.

Japan Gold (CVE:JG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Japan Gold Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Japan Gold Company Profile

Japan Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Japan. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a portfolio of 31 gold projects located on Hokkaido, Honshu, and Kyushu islands of Japan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

