Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.10

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.10 and last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 202701 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.

Japan Tobacco Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Japan Tobacco had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Japan Tobacco Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Japan Tobacco

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, oral tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, and LD brands.

