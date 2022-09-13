Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 92.5% from the August 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Price Performance

Shares of JCYGY traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.43. 2,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,274. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $50.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.79.

Get Jardine Cycle & Carriage alerts:

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th.

About Jardine Cycle & Carriage

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction and energy, agribusiness, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. The company produces, distributes, retails, and aftersales services of motor vehicles, as well as manufactures and distributes automotive components; manufactures, assembles, distributes, and owns dealership networks for Toyota, Daihatsu, Isuzu, Peugeot, and UD Trucks, as well as Honda motorcycles; and manufactures and retails BMW vehicles, and owns the Lexus cars dealership.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Cycle & Carriage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Cycle & Carriage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.