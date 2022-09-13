JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.41

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.41 and last traded at $13.41, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of JCDecaux from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded JCDecaux from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on JCDecaux from €24.00 ($24.49) to €16.90 ($17.24) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. AlphaValue lowered JCDecaux to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on JCDecaux from €16.60 ($16.94) to €13.80 ($14.08) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.68.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

JCDecaux Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.