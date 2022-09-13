Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 5,600 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,600 ($67.67) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RB. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 7,100 ($85.79) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,400 ($101.50) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,000 ($84.58) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, July 29th. HSBC set a GBX 8,400 ($101.50) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,400 ($77.33) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,782 ($69.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,020 ($96.91).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

