JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Shares Gap Down to $11.25

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.25, but opened at $10.60. JELD-WEN shares last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 7,037 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JELD shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on JELD-WEN from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays downgraded JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on JELD-WEN from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

JELD-WEN Stock Down 7.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.47. The company has a market capitalization of $879.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 2.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $136,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,664. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 244,678 shares of company stock worth $3,353,883. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 24.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 3.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

