JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Shares Gap Down to $11.25

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.25, but opened at $10.60. JELD-WEN shares last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 7,037 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JELD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on JELD-WEN from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.47.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 2.59%. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 121,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,683,483.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,268,303 shares in the company, valued at $155,727,947.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 244,678 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,883 over the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 24.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

