Joanne Wilson Sells 5,073 Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) insider Joanne Wilson sold 5,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 780 ($9.42), for a total transaction of £39,569.40 ($47,812.23).
Joanne Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 18th, Joanne Wilson purchased 17 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 858 ($10.37) per share, for a total transaction of £145.86 ($176.24).
- On Monday, July 18th, Joanne Wilson acquired 18 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 823 ($9.94) per share, with a total value of £148.14 ($179.00).
Shares of Britvic stock traded up GBX 1.02 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 804.02 ($9.72). 640,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,542. Britvic plc has a 1-year low of GBX 716.54 ($8.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 960 ($11.60). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,798.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 827.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 819.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.50.
Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.
