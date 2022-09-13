Joanne Wilson Sells 5,073 Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) insider Joanne Wilson sold 5,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 780 ($9.42), for a total transaction of £39,569.40 ($47,812.23).

Joanne Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Britvic alerts:

On Thursday, August 18th, Joanne Wilson purchased 17 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 858 ($10.37) per share, for a total transaction of £145.86 ($176.24).

On Monday, July 18th, Joanne Wilson acquired 18 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 823 ($9.94) per share, with a total value of £148.14 ($179.00).

Britvic Stock Performance

Shares of Britvic stock traded up GBX 1.02 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 804.02 ($9.72). 640,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,542. Britvic plc has a 1-year low of GBX 716.54 ($8.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 960 ($11.60). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,798.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 827.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 819.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Britvic Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BVIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Britvic from GBX 1,080 ($13.05) to GBX 1,030 ($12.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Britvic from GBX 845 ($10.21) to GBX 830 ($10.03) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($9.30) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Britvic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 960.63 ($11.61).

(Get Rating)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.