John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB) Shares Down 0.9%

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.34. Approximately 5,832 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 43,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.55.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Marshall Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of John Marshall Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

About John Marshall Bancorp

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, construction and development, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services.

