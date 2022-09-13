JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €28.00 Price Target

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) has been assigned a €28.00 ($28.57) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EVK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.40 ($19.80) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($21.43) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($25.51) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Evonik Industries Stock Up 2.0 %

FRA:EVK traded up €0.39 ($0.40) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €19.87 ($20.27). The stock had a trading volume of 910,029 shares. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($27.33) and a one year high of €32.97 ($33.64). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €19.89 and a 200 day moving average of €22.99.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

