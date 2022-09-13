JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €55.00 Price Target

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €55.00 ($56.12) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.44% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €77.00 ($78.57) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($61.22) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays set a €63.00 ($64.29) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($53.06) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Basf Price Performance

ETR:BAS traded up €1.44 ($1.47) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €44.92 ($45.84). 3,804,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €42.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is €47.90. Basf has a 1 year low of €39.33 ($40.13) and a 1 year high of €69.15 ($70.56). The company has a market cap of $41.26 billion and a PE ratio of 7.46.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

