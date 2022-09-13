JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.8% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $54,255,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM traded down $2.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.79. 385,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,446,106. The firm has a market cap of $345.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.44 and its 200 day moving average is $123.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

