JulSwap (JULD) Price Down 5.6% Over Last Week

JulSwap (JULD) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and $142,182.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, JulSwap has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004481 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.22 or 0.00744741 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019046 BTC.

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,166,808 coins. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. Telegram “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

