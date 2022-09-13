Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Shares Purchased by Philosophy Capital Management LLC

Philosophy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,472,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 851,394 shares during the period. Kaleyra comprises approximately 1.2% of Philosophy Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Philosophy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.69% of Kaleyra worth $14,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 430,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 260,238 shares in the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the fourth quarter worth about $3,018,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kaleyra by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,378,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,843,000 after buying an additional 164,021 shares during the last quarter. 40.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kaleyra alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kaleyra

In other Kaleyra news, Director John J. Mikulsky sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,929 shares in the company, valued at $355,063.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Dario Calogero sold 43,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $67,225.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 816,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,247.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Mikulsky sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,063.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,965 shares of company stock valued at $160,639. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kaleyra Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Kaleyra stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.47. 2,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,735. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $14.23.

Separately, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Kaleyra from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Kaleyra Profile

(Get Rating)

Kaleyra Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, over the tops (OTTs), software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers and retailers, and other organizations. Through its platform and Application Programming Interface (APIs), it manages multi-channel integrated communication services globally consisting of messaging, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, video capabilities, and chatbots.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.