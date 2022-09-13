Karura (KAR) Price Hits $0.40 on Top Exchanges

Karura (KAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Karura has a total market cap of $28.11 million and $635,881.00 worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Karura coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001819 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Karura has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004499 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.21 or 0.00747645 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00013938 BTC.

Karura Coin Profile

Karura launched on September 29th, 2021. Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,540,278 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Karura’s official website is acala.network/karura.

Buying and Selling Karura

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by the Acala Foundation, Karura is a scalable, EVM-compatible network optimized for DeFi. The platform offers a suite of financial applications including: a trustless staking derivative (liquid KSM), a multi-collateralized stablecoin backed by cross-chain assets (kUSD), and an AMM DEX – all with micro gas fees that can be paid in any token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karura directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karura should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Karura using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

