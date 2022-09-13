KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

KBR has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. KBR has a dividend payout ratio of 15.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect KBR to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

KBR stock opened at $49.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.28. KBR has a 12 month low of $36.98 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 1.25.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. KBR had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $159,749.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $159,749.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Darlene Pickard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $310,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,279.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,675 shares of company stock worth $1,229,309 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in KBR by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KBR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of KBR by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KBR. TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

