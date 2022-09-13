KCCPAD (KCCPAD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $311.00

KCCPAD (KCCPAD) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 12th. One KCCPAD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KCCPAD has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. KCCPAD has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $311.00 worth of KCCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001970 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00033910 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000568 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KCCPAD is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2021. KCCPAD’s total supply is 136,144,011 coins. KCCPAD’s official Twitter account is @KCCPad_Official.

According to CryptoCompare, “KCCPAD is a deflationary launch pad, there is a 1% fee for selling, a 25% fee for early unstaking and projects will need to commit to buying and burning tokens to launch their IDOs.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KCCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KCCPAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KCCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

