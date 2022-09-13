KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Update

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the August 15th total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 404,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of KDDIY traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.00. 241,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,068. KDDI has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $18.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.30.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of KDDI from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers smartphone, mobile phone, and other mobile communication services, as well as fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; MVNO services; mobile services under the au brand; and voice communications, data transmission, FTTH services, and CATV services.

