Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Institutional Trading of Kennametal

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 4.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 13,560 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 51.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,917,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,219,000 after buying an additional 174,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth $83,000.

Kennametal Stock Performance

Kennametal stock opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.45. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $530.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.09 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

Kennametal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.