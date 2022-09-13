Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 402,100 shares, a growth of 2,050.3% from the August 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Khosla Ventures Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 426.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,013,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after buying an additional 820,910 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,275,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,042,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,993,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,044,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,995,000 after buying an additional 501,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KVSA traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.81. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,387. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. Khosla Ventures Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $10.01.

About Khosla Ventures Acquisition

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

