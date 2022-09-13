Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Grows Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,872 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $8,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 329,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,255,000 after acquiring an additional 15,608 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 249,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of AVB stock traded down $4.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.38. The company had a trading volume of 11,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,379. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.35 and a 52 week high of $259.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVB. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wolfe Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.60.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.