Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $12.25 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,938 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $12,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 2.4% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 2.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 3.2% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 89,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,480,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 36.8% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after buying an additional 15,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,360.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,360.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.4 %

Several research firms have weighed in on WCN. Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price target on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.25.

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.45. 57,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,244. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.69. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $113.50 and a one year high of $148.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.12.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

