Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $14.72 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 10,184 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 0.8% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $14,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $3.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.18. 50,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,195. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $257.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.04.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

