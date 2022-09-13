Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $5.95 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,437 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $8.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $197.69. 142,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,648,981. The stock has a market cap of $122.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet raised Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.05.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

